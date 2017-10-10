Self-proclaimed 'chicks with knives' form bond via woodworking

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - You can find a Meetup on just about anything these days. A small group of Colorado women have found the perfect group for themselves.

As we continue our Hispanic Heritage Month series, photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah introduces you to some chicks with knives.

Judy Miranda formed the group on a whim and women of any ethnicity who want to woodwork are welcome to join.

For more info, folks can contact Miranda at (303) 669-8810.

