Self-proclaimed 'chicks with knives' form bond via woodworking

You can find a Meetup on just about anything these days. A small group of Colorado women have found the perfect group for themselves.

Ama Arthur-Asmah , KUSA 9:22 PM. MDT October 10, 2017

KUSA - You can find a Meetup on just about anything these days. A small group of Colorado women have found the perfect group for themselves.  

As we continue our Hispanic Heritage Month series, photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah introduces you to some chicks with knives.

Judy Miranda formed the group on a whim and women of any ethnicity who want to woodwork are welcome to join.

For more info, folks can contact Miranda at (303) 669-8810.

Learn more about the group in the video above. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


