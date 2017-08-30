Historic Manitou Springs archway removed

Construction crews temporarily remove the Historic Manitou Springs archway on Tuesday, August 30, 2017. (Photo: Greg Dingrando, El Paso County)

MANITOU SPRINGS - An iconic archway in Manitou Springs has been removed. Luckily, the removal is only temporary.

On Tuesday construction crews removed the archway that greets residents and tourists alike to Historic Manitou Springs.

The archway removal brought about a full closure of Manitou/Colorado Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The construction is part of the ongoing reconstruction and realignment of Manitou Avenue and underground utility improvement project.

The archway will be reinstalled in Spring 2018 just feet from it’s longtime location along with new landscaping.

