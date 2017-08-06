KUSA
Historic Windsor Mill goes up in flames overnight

Courtesy: Dave Carlson

Alicia Stice, Fort Collins Coloradoan , KUSA 9:56 AM. MDT August 06, 2017

KUSA - Crews are responding Sunday to a large fire at the site of the historic Windsor Mil.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue received a report of a commercial fire at 214 Main Street. The structure was "fully involved" when crews arrived on scene, according to a WSFR Facebook post Sunday morning.

According to WSFR, crews will be working on scene for most of Sunday, and Main Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

No cause has yet been determined, and WSFR investigators will work with state and federal investigators to determine cause and origin of the fire.

