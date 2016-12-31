People cast votes along 16th Street Mall on whether 2016 was a good year or a bad year. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

DENVER - Before Colorado rings in the New Year, we wanted to know what people thought of the previous one.

We set up an informal poll along the 16th Street Mall asking people to drop a stone into jars -- one labeled "good", the other labeled "bad".

Some said they a good year because of financial success.

"I think things went well for us where we're from," one woman said.

Others said the political climate ruined 2016.

"The politics this year was very rough, you know, there's been a lot of hatred shown on both sides," another woman said,

One man who voted for a good year said it was because he moved here.

"Family, health, people out here in Colorado are just the best, the weather's the best," he said.

But, other say deaths marred 2016.

"David Bowie was a big one and Carrie Fisher," one woman said. "It also felt like there was just a lot of bad things that happened this year in general like the Orlando shooting."

No matter how people voted, they all want a better 2017. In the end, 120 votes were cast for a good year, while 54 votes were cast for a bad one.

