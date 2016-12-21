Christmas is for beer lovers: Craft brewers go all out in the winter

(Photo: Breckenridge Brewery)

KUSA - Although it took longer than usual to get here, winter weather has descended upon Colorado.

The colder temperatures and snowy evenings can inspire various feelings in people, but with the sun setting earlier, drinking is sometimes the winter activity of choice.

The craft beer industry has caught on. And they are brewing with those people in mind.

The idea of a winter ale isn’t a novel idea; just like the thought of a summer shandy isn't groundbreaking. However, the marketing behind getting you to pick up a seasonal beer is at an all-time high.

9NEWS took a trip to Breckenridge Brewery's newest facility in Littleton to see how they did Christmas -- at least, the boozy part of the holiday.

Aside from their Christmas Ale (they've been brewing that since 1993), they have the Holidale -- a whiskey barrel aged Christmas ale that comes in at a whopping 10.3% ABV.

Todd Thibault, Culture Czar at Breckenridge, says there are host of characteristics that make a beer festive. But while each brewer will have a different so-called “secret” ingredient, Thibault says there is one common thread.

"Usually a Christmas style will have what we'll describe as warming in character. That's the really fancy way of saying 'higher in alcohol'," Thibault said with a laugh. "Ours has a maltier backbone and almost kind of toffee flavored. And that certainly is a flavor of the season."

But the reason for the season (at least for most) is the gathering aspect of it.

"It's that time of the year when everybody gets together,” Thibault said. “Certainly to me, good cheer is probably imbibing in a few beers in celebration.”

The craze is nationwide. In Asheville, North Carolina, Highland's Cold Mountain inspires lines of hundreds and has even spawned a Cold Mountain tracker Twitter account.

“If you go back in time in history, a lot of breweries would bring out their best beer during the holiday season just to celebrate,” Thibault said.

There is no definite best winter ale, but here are a few that are worth a try -- if you can get your hands on them.

What's your favorite holiday beer? I want to hear from you. Email me at kbiassou@9news.com.

