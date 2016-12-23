KUSA
Denver Rescue Mission serves holiday meals

9NEWS at 5 p.m. 12/23/16.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:01 PM. MST December 23, 2016

DENVER - The holiday season can be a difficult time of year for the city’s homeless.

So on Friday, the Denver Rescue Mission helped make it just a little bit better.

The organization served hundreds of holiday meals to homeless men, women and children at their annual Christmas banquet.

In addition to a warm meal, each guest received a new blanket and pair of socks to help keep warm this winter. 

The Denver Rescue Mission served 450 meals total from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

 

