Denver Rescue Mission serves holiday meals

Denver Rescue Mission's annual Christmas banquet. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The holiday season can be a difficult time of year for the city’s homeless.

So on Friday, the Denver Rescue Mission helped make it just a little bit better.

The organization served hundreds of holiday meals to homeless men, women and children at their annual Christmas banquet.

Full bellies and full hearts at our annual Christmas Banquet right now! ❤ pic.twitter.com/ivyzIAUyhT — DenverRescueMission (@denverrescue) December 23, 2016

In addition to a warm meal, each guest received a new blanket and pair of socks to help keep warm this winter.

The Denver Rescue Mission served 450 meals total from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

