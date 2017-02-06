How Denver ranks as a place to spend Valentine's Day

Boy and girl with a valentine heart (Photo: Christopher Malcolm, (c) Christopher Malcolm)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - So the Mile High City doesn't have a restaurant on OpenTable's top 100 places to go for Valentine's Day— but what it does have is a spot among the top 10 cities for the lovers' holiday.

Barely.

Denver was rated as the No. 10 best city in the nation for Valentine's Day out of the 100 largest cities, according to a new WalletHub report.

To compile the list, the Washington, D.C.-based financial analyst website ranked cities based on 20 metrics across four main categories.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1qqk

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)