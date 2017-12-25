Inside the NORAD Santa Tracking Headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS - At the place charged with defending the skies of North America, the people seem to have pretty important jobs.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, uses satellites "to maintain air sovereignty and homeland defense."

Navy Lt. Commander John Qualters flies Hawkeye radar planes, so he's used to tracking things in the air.

"He was last spotted in Brazil," he said to a caller on Christmas Eve.

Usually the things he tracks aren't flown by eight tiny reindeer.

Until midnight on Christmas Even, the people at Peterson Air Force Base use their skills to answer the important questions of little kids as they track Santa across the globe.

“All kinds of questions," said Deputy Commander Eric Handy. "It’s just kind of amazing what a child can come up with to ask you."

They've put up a list with the "gems" of questions that include, "where does Santa go to the bathroom?" and "Is Santa gay?"

But mostly, they want to know what time he's coming to their home.

“Between 9 and 10 tonight," Qualters said to a kid in Illinois.

“This is so fast and furious, it is not what I was expecting at all, we’re taking about 80 to 90 calls an hour," Deputy Commander Handy said.

It's an unclassified assignment, but there is one big secret.

Santa himself.

“He won’t come to your house until you’re asleep though," Qualters said.

