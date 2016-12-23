Shoppers on South Broadway. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - South Broadway saw plenty of last minute Christmas shoppers Friday evening.



"It’s one of my favorite places to go trinketing,” Cody Jakubowski said.



He was shopping at Hope Tank, scoping out stocking stuffers for his husband.



“I'll probably end up leaving with a book or button or a pin,” he said.

Cody Jakubowski shops at Hope Tank on Friday. (Photo: KUSA)

Whatever he ended up buying, the money Hope Tank makes off its goods goes to charity.



“Everything in our shop is labeled with a sticker, essentially letting you know which nonprofit you are supporting,” said store manager Manuel Ramos.



Down the road at Decade, Christene Michelsen was last minute shopping, too.



“I always wait till the last minute every year,” she said. “Shopping for my mom and a dear friend of mine. And I’ve found some great gifts here. This place has great gifts.”



Decade’s owner, Cabal Yarne, says the store is always packed during the holiday season. Despite what you might think, he doesn’t dread it.



“Everybody says ‘oh you’re so busy, it must be horrible in retail,’ it’s great we get to see all of our customers and we just really enjoy helping everybody and we enjoy it.”



There’s good news for people like Jakubowski who might not have found what they were looking for Friday night.

Both stores will be open tomorrow.

