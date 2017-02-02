Loveland's valentine re-mailing underway

THE COLORADOAN - It's not too late to get your Valentine's Day card re-mailed from Loveland.
For decades, people around the world have mailed their valentines to Loveland to be stamped with a postmark from the Sweetheart City.
Here's what to do:
•Place your valentine in an addressed, stamped envelope, and enclose it in a larger envelope.
•Mail to:
Postmaster - Attention Valentines
446 E. 29th St.
Loveland, CO 80538-9998
•Your valentine will be removed from the larger envelope, postmarked and mailed
