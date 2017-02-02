Loveland's valentine re-mailing underway

(Photo: Valerie Mosley, The Coloradoan)

It's not too late to get your Valentine's Day card re-mailed from Loveland.

For decades, people around the world have mailed their valentines to Loveland to be stamped with a postmark from the Sweetheart City.

Here's what to do:

•Place your valentine in an addressed, stamped envelope, and enclose it in a larger envelope.

•Mail to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St.

Loveland, CO 80538-9998

•Your valentine will be removed from the larger envelope, postmarked and mailed

For more details on the program, visit our news partners at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2jJ47yq

