Men fighting addiction get steak dinner

KUSA - Denver men taking steps to change their lives got a fine dining treat Thursday night for the holidays.

The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center honored 120 men who are in programs to address alcohol and drug addiction problems.

They all got to eat five star steak dinners complete with white linen table cloths and a whole array of fine dining silverware.

Organizers say it's their way of recognizing the efforts of the former addicts in the program.

"Once you get to know more about what Salvation Army does and how great this Harbor Lights is, you can't help but respect the people who are in this program,” Dinner Sponsor and Volunteer Rich Schierburg said.

About 25 percent of Denver's homeless population fights substance abuse issues.

"It's just wonderful how they care for us,” recovering addict Gary Floriddia said. “We're not somebody they just throw to the side. They really do care."

The primary goal of Denver Safe Haven is to help men work toward sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyles.

Copyright 2016 KUSA