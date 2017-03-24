Courtesy: Alberto Garcia, Westminster Mayor Pro Tem

DENVER - Millions of Americans around the world celebrate Norwuz for 13 days after the Spring Equinox.

The Persian New Year celebration continued in Denver Friday morning with a traditional Persian breakfast at the capitol. Rep. Paul Rosenthal, Sen. Beth Martinez-Humenik, Rep. Cole Wist, Rep. Jeff Bridges, Rep. Faith Winter, Sen. Kevin Priola and Rep. Joe Salazaar all attended the breakfast.

The Persian Cultural Circle, the Persian-American Community of Colorado and the Persian Student Organization of CU Boulder all helped host the activities. They served traditional food and performed music and dance from their culture.

More than 300 million people around the world celebrate Norwuz. Many of them are in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The celebration lines up with the Spring Equinox to reflect the renewal of the Earth. The United Nations officially observes Norwuz as a sign of peace and solidarity.

© 2017 KUSA-TV