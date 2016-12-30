KUSA
Denver putting safety first this New Year's Eve

9NEWS at 9. 12/29/2016

Anusha Roy, KUSA 1:29 PM. MST December 30, 2016

DENVER - In Denver, police are preparing for bigger crowds downtown than in recent years thanks to a warmer forecast.

"While we've had good finishes in the past, we are really looking forward to this year," Brea Olson with the Downtown Denver Partnership said. 

Olson said it's not just the new 50-second finale for the fireworks show or the 15,000 fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m. and midnight Saturday night attracting people.

"The past few years we've had some close to zero temperatures at midnight," Olson said. 

That froze out some families with around 100,000 people showing up last year. This year we could be greeting 2017 in the 20s, enough for organizers to brace for double the crowds downtown.
 
"Expect to see a lot of officers," John White with Denver Police said. 

All Denver Police districts will be fully staffed and businesses with large New Year's events are hiring off duty officers.

There will also be private security guards, who are in uniform but unarmed, who now patrol the mall 24/7. It's a new safety measure from this summer after multiple visitors were attacked and Denver Police tripled the number of officers in the area.

"We feel like we are prepared for this weekend," White said. 

After a year of a lot of people on heightened alert when it comes to safety Denver Police want families to come out and enjoy the 15th annual New Year's Eve show.
 
RTD buses and light rail will be free from 7 p.m. Saturday night to 7 a.m. New Year's Day.

People also have the option of cabs and using Uber and Lyft. Just remember surge prices could kick in during peak travel times.

