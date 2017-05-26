Summit County campgrounds filling up for Memorial Day weekend

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

SUMMIT COUNTY - At the Heaton Bay Campground in Summit County, Mike and Joy Lehman are zipping from camp site to camp site locking down Memorial Day weekend reservations.

"Today we are getting people checked in, putting out the reservations plaques," Lehman said.

A week earlier, several feet of snow fell in Colorado keeping several campgrounds closed in the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National forest.

And while that weather slowed the camping season down in Summit County, everything is open and expected to be busy.

"This was one of the toughest openings we have had in terms of snow," Lehman said.

By the holiday weekend, campgrounds around Summit County are expected to be nearly full.

"We will be 95% filled up," Lehman said.

Most of those spots started filling up months ago by online campers making reservations well in advance.

Recreation.gov is one way to do it and is exactly how Seth Blankenship ended up with a great spot locked in for 14 days.

"My wife booked it back in November of last year. She waited until the day you could do it and booked our site for two weeks," Blankenship said.

It’s a cold holiday weekend that could slow down some campers, but most certainly won't be enough to slow down Mike and Joy.

