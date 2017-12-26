The celebration of Kwanzaa begins in Denver

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - Drums banged, feet stomped and voices sang inside the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Academy on Tuesday evening.

December 26 marks the first night of Kwanzaa. Over the seven day celebration of African Heritage, seven principles are recognized:

Umoja (Unity) Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) Nia (Purpose) Kuumba (Creativity) Imani (Faith)

Each night a candle is lit on a Kinara to symbolize the principle.

In addition to welcoming new celebrants, the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver welcomed four new members to The Circle of Wisdom.

Mr. Ron Springer, Senakhu Jones Reddick, Charles Burrell, and James “Daddio” Walker were all recognized for their contributions to their community.

Executive Director Theodora Jackson treasures this opportunity to honor her roots.

“I want to celebrate my heritage,” Jackson said. “I want to celebrate my ancestors, because; they're the ones who got me here. That's why it's important to me. Kwanzaa just represents all of that for me.”

Here’s a list of celebrations from the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver:

Dec. 27 - 2 p.m. Denver Public Library Ford Warren Branch 2825 High St. 720-865-0920

Dec. 28 - 2 p.m. Denver Public Library Green Valley Ranch Branch 4856 N. Andes Ct. 720-865-0310

Dec. 29 - 2 p.m. Denver Public Library Pauline Robinson Branch 5575 E. 33rd Ave. 720-865-0290

Dec. 30 - 2 p.m. Denver Public Library Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch 1498 N. Irving St.720-865-2370

Dec. 28 - Senior Luncheon 10 a.m. at Zion Senior Center 5151 East 33rd Ave. Presentation, gifts and lunch. Hosted by Rev Gladys Jones Turnbough and Dr. Claudette Sweet.

Dec. 30 - The Big Dance 5 p.m. at Dahlia Health Center, 3401 Eudora St. The History of Dance from Ring Shout to Hip Hop. Entertainment and refreshments. Love offering. Hosted by Daphne Rice Allen, MC Native Son.

The Denver Public Zoo will also have nightly celebrations

