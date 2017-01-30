A Line delayed again due to ‘switching issues'

DENVER - The A Line between Denver International Airport and Union Station is delayed again Monday morning due to “switching issues.”
RTD tweeted about the 20 to 30 minute delays at around 8:30 a.m. Bus shuttles are in place between the 61st/Pena station and DIA.
This comes three days after the A Line was delayed 40 minutes due to a signaling problem.
For almost a year, the A Line has been plagued with delays – and operated under a temporary waiver from the Federal Railroad Administration since it opened on April 22.
The delays have prompted RTD to withhold a portion of their scheduled payments to Denver Transit Partners.
PREVIOUS STORIES ABOUT A LINE DELAYS:
A Line delayed up to 40 minutes
A Line delayed up to an hour due to broken rail
Expect delays on the A Line due to crossing gate issues
Crossing issues delay A Line for second day in a row
Semi-truck damage to crossing gate prompts A Line delays
Some delays expected with A Line work
A Line delayed up to 15 minutes
A Line trains experience more delays
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs