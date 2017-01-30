A Line delayed again due to ‘switching issues'

Photo of the RTD A-line (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The A Line between Denver International Airport and Union Station is delayed again Monday morning due to “switching issues.”

RTD tweeted about the 20 to 30 minute delays at around 8:30 a.m. Bus shuttles are in place between the 61st/Pena station and DIA.

This comes three days after the A Line was delayed 40 minutes due to a signaling problem.

For almost a year, the A Line has been plagued with delays – and operated under a temporary waiver from the Federal Railroad Administration since it opened on April 22.

The delays have prompted RTD to withhold a portion of their scheduled payments to Denver Transit Partners.

