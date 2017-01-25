Colorado tourism booms with more wealthy visitors, fewer pot-focused travelers

(Photo: COLORADO TOURISM OFFICE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s tourism marketing campaign attracted fewer visitors but brought in tourists who spent more in 2016 — the result both of a new marketing focus on wealthier individuals and of a reduction in trips here by low-spending, marijuana-focused travelers.

The Colorado Tourism Office’s ongoing “Come to Life” campaign, developed by Karsh Hagan advertising agency of Denver, influenced 1.9 million visitors last year who spent $2.72 billion during their trips, according to Strategic Marketing and Research Insights, an Indianapolis-based research firm.

The number of visitors who chose to come to the Centennial State in part or wholly because of the campaign fell from 2.1 million in 2015, but their spending jumped by 4 percent, or about $120 million, from the year before, the firm told the CTO board of directors Wednesday.

Cathy Ritter, executive director of the tourism office, said she was pleased with these results, which represent success in Colorado’s effort to attract “high-value travelers” — visitors who will stay longer and spend more than average tourists, or who will come during otherwise slow travel periods and will explore less-visited parts of the state.

