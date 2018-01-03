DIA feeling the effects of cold wave sweeping the country

Security line at DIA on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

DENVER - Travelers coming in and out of Denver International Aiport are feeling the effects of the cold weather on the East Coast.

9NEWS met one family at the airport Wednesday morning who is going to miss their son's graduation from the Marine Corps in South Carolina.

Keith Roblin was planning on heading to Charleston, South Carolina through Chicago after traveling out of DIA. But it wasn’t until he got to the airport kiosk that he found out that flight had been canceled.

“It’s kind of hard to stomach that mother nature decided to drop a snow storm on South Carolina,” Roblin said.

Keith Roblin will miss his son's graduation due to frigid conditions on the East Coast. (Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

Roblin says he’ll call his son to apologize, and will plan another time to see him in the next couple of months.

“I’m sure he’ll miss us being there but it sounds like there’s hundreds of people that aren’t going to make it,” he said.

The cold wave, which began creeping across the nation before Christmas, enveloped a swath of the country from Montana and Texas to the East Coast.

Snow and/or ice is forecast in portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York.

To check a flight status, visit https://www.flydenver.com/flights

© 2018 KUSA-TV