Stanley Hotel restaurant gets 3rd 'inadequate' health inspection

(Photo: FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The Stanley Hotel restaurant has struggled to meet health code standards, earning yet another "inadequate" rating from Larimer County health inspectors last week.

Inspectors have visited the historic Estes Park hotel nine times since last July, citing 67 total violations in the Stanley's main restaurant, Cascades, during that span. More than 40 of those were deemed critical violations, which pose the biggest threat to consumers and require immediate corrective action.

The restaurant had its latest routine surprise inspection on Friday, with 17 total violations cited that led to the establishment's third "inadequate" review in the past calendar year. Inadequate is the lowest of five possible one-word ratings given.

"Stanley Hotel places the highest priority on health and safety," said Stanley Hotel spokesperson Reed Rowley in an emailed statement. "Immediate corrections have been made to address all outstanding items."

Read more at Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2tG5fIb

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan

© 2017 KUSA-TV