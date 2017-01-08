KUSA - The couple on board a small plane that crashed on the western slope is lucky to be alive.

That's what members of the rescue team are saying after the plane crash-landed Saturday in Garfield County then came dangerously close to sliding off a cliff.



The mayday calls that came from the Cirrus SR22 sent a clear message the husband and wife on board were still alive.



"The closer we can get, the quicker we can get search and rescue helicopters to the area," Lt. Col John Henderson said with the National Radar Analysis Team.



Within an hour, Henderson got a call from the Air Force on Saturday to activate his team of analysts, who are a part of the Civil Air Patrol.

"Our goal is to cut down on the time from a crash to rescue," Henderson said.



They did this despite the fact Henderson is based out of Washington State and his team lives in different cities. But they all have access to extensive radar data and coordinated with the Air Force and local authorities to track the airplane down.



"Trying to sort the billions of radar dots and find the one we are looking for," Henderson said.



Saturday, the plane went down in the Flat Top Wilderness around 30 miles away from Meeker, 300 feet away from the edge of a steep cliff.

But instead of searching a huge swath of land, the specialists used their own radar data, the possible speed of the airplane, its directions and weather information.



"The last radar hit was .7 miles from where they went into the snow," Henderson said.



They were able to zero in on the crash site in under 30 minutes and give coordinates to local research and rescue teams to get to the couple stranded in negative 18 degree weather.

The pilot has some minor injuries and his wife wasn't hurt, according to authorities.

The Civil Air Patrol is made up of all volunteers, often people who are in the Air Force like Henderson or members of the FAA.

They are involved in almost every missing aircraft search in this country, which means they are on missions as frequently as more than once a week.

(© 2017 KUSA)