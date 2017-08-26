Horse rescued from pond at Chatfield State Park

Photo: Littleton Fire Rescue

LITTLETON - A horse is up and walking again after being rescued from a pond at Chatfield State Park.

Littleton Fire Rescue says the horse, named Courage, and his owner were out for a ride at around 5 p.m. Saturday when the horse got stuck in some mud in South Titan Pond.

The owner called for help, and firefighters were sent to the scene. Using ropes, they managed to maneuver Courage out of the mud.

He was finally free at around 7 p.m.

Photo: Littleton Fire Rescue

Photo: Littleton Fire Rescue

Photo: Littleton Fire Rescue

© 2017 KUSA-TV