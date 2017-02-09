KUSA
Horse rescued from trough in Severance

Credit: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 1:05 PM. MST February 09, 2017

SEVERANCE - Windsor Severance Fire Rescue want to help everyone, regardless of species.

Late Thursday morning WSFR reponded to a call to rescue a horse from trough.

With the help of Loveland Fire Rescue, and some specialized equipment, WSFR succeeded in freeing the trapped horse, who had no visible injuries.

(© 2017 KUSA)


