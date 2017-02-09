Horse rescued from trough in Severance

(Photo: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

SEVERANCE - Windsor Severance Fire Rescue want to help everyone, regardless of species.

Late Thursday morning WSFR reponded to a call to rescue a horse from trough.

With the help of Loveland Fire Rescue, and some specialized equipment, WSFR succeeded in freeing the trapped horse, who had no visible injuries.

It’s not just humans that need our help. We are currently working with specialized equipment to free a horse that got stuck in a ditch. pic.twitter.com/j2R21IQ3lu — Windsor Severance Fi (@wsfr_colo) February 9, 2017

