Hospitals crack down on pain medications amid opioid crisis

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Northern Colorado leaders are looking to find their own solutions after the president's declaration last week that the opioid epidemic is a public health crisis.
In the past two weeks, Northern Colorado has had at least three overdoses from prescription medications, and one resulted in death, said Dr. Eric Olsen, a UCHealth emergency physician based at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.
He said that's preventable, and it starts at the doctor level.
A statewide pilot program is working on reducing the number of opiates that leave hospitals. Eight Colorado hospitals and three free-standing emergency rooms are in their final weeks of the six-month Opioid Safety Pilot Program, which began in June.
Olsen is spearheading the program in the health system's emergency departments.
