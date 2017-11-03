Hospitals crack down on pain medications amid opioid crisis

Pharmacy Technician Alicia Muro places bottles of pills on their proper shelves between filling prescriptions at Poudre Valley Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Northern Colorado leaders are looking to find their own solutions after the president's declaration last week that the opioid epidemic is a public health crisis.

In the past two weeks, Northern Colorado has had at least three overdoses from prescription medications, and one resulted in death, said Dr. Eric Olsen, a UCHealth emergency physician based at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

He said that's preventable, and it starts at the doctor level.

A statewide pilot program is working on reducing the number of opiates that leave hospitals. Eight Colorado hospitals and three free-standing emergency rooms are in their final weeks of the six-month Opioid Safety Pilot Program, which began in June.

Olsen is spearheading the program in the health system's emergency departments.

