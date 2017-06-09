A hot air balloon lands between Natural Grocers and Troutman Parkway on Thursday, June 8, 2017 (Photo: Jesse Starke)

Jesse Starke received quite the surprise when he pulled into work at Weston Auto Gallery on Thursday morning.

As Starke pulled into the shop at 221 E. Troutman Parkway for work about 7:45 a.m., he noticed a low-flying balloon. He and a mechanic continued to watch the rainbow-checkered balloon's flight through the Fort Collins sky.

Starke was working in the shop when the mechanic called out to him: "It's really low! It's really low!"

They watched as the balloon bounced off the roof of Natural Grocers, 4318 S. College Ave., before landing in a tree-lined grass strip next to Troutman Parkway.

"Whenever I see (hot air balloons), I think it’s cool because it's something I’d done in the past, but I’d never seen one do that before," Starke said.

