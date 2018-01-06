Hotel fire rages in Limon; 7 people evacuated

Crews working into the morning to contain the fire in Limon, photo courtesy Limon Police Department.

LIMON - Seven people had to be evacuated from the First Inn Gold Hotel in Limon overnight Saturday after a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

Crews continue to battle the blaze as of 7:30 a.m.; no injuries have been reported.

Limon Police said multiple fire agencies are working to knock down the fire that likely started in the swimming pool area that was shut down for maintenance.

Sgt. Russell Lengel with Limon Police said that the fire continued from the pool area into the main hotel area.

Photos from the scene show flames engulf most of the structure and heavy smoke billowing into the dark sky.

Limon is off Interstate 70, almost two hours southeast of Denver.

