KUSA
Close

House fire displaces 4 in Aurora

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:05 PM. MDT June 28, 2017

AURORA - A house fire displaced a family of four in Aurora Wednesday morning. 

Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at 15968 East 18th Place shortly before 11 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

A short time later, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced family.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories