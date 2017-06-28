House fire displaces 4 in Aurora

House fire in Aurora (Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA - A house fire displaced a family of four in Aurora Wednesday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at 15968 East 18th Place shortly before 11 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

UPDATE correct address 15959 E 18th Pl, fire under control & investigation, @RedCrossDenver en route 4 displaced people, no injuries pic.twitter.com/buy5gbvLN8 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 28, 2017

A short time later, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced family.

© 2017 KUSA-TV