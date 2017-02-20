KUSA
Close

House fire in Evergreen

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 1:51 PM. MST February 20, 2017

EVERGREEN - Evergreen Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Monday morning.

Crews say the fire involved one house on Otowie Road and started just after noon.

The fire is contained to one building.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories