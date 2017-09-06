House fire sends 3 to the hospital

AURORA - A house fire Wednesday night, injured three people.
The fire happened in the 3500 block of South Kirk St. in southeast Aurora.
Fire officials say one person was rescued from the basement. In all, three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs