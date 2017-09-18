Housing First takes aim at Fort Collins' chronic homelessness

Jake Book and Haley Crider panhandle on College Avenue in 2016. A new Housing First initiative is aimed at collecting data on homeless people and their specific needs to better connect them to resources. (Photo: (Photo: Coloradoan library))

COLORADOAN - Everyone knows homelessness is a problem in Fort Collins. But how much do we know about the homeless people in our community?

What do the homeless need, other than the obvious: housing? How can local service providers that work with the homeless help them find housing and meet those other needs?

A relatively new initiative aims to answer those and other important questions. The idea is to better serve the homeless and assist them in finding housing stability and the benefits that come with it by better understanding their specific situations.

Administrators of the local Housing First initiative have already begun collecting data on community members who have been homeless for at least six months.

