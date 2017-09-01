How big of a deal is that Thornton triceratops, really?

Triceratops in Thorton (Photo: Richard Wicker, Use with pewrmission Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

KUSA - Colorado has been collectively geeking out about the triceratops fossils that were found at a Thornton construction site last week – but if you still aren’t aboard the dinosaur train like the rest of us, pay attention.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has since found 12 triceratops bones at the site of Thornton’s new public safety facility at 132nd Avenue and Quebec Street – and that makes it what’s likely the most complete cretaceous-period fossil found in the Denver metro area.

How exciting is this? Well, here’s what a paleontologist had to say about it.

“This is what we as curators dream about—getting a call about a possible fossil and confirming it’s not just a dinosaur fossil, but a record-breaking one!” said Joe Sertich, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science curator of dinosaurs (Sidenote: He has the best. Title. Ever.).

This 66-million surprise included a skull, horns, a portion of the triceratops’ frill, beak, ribs and vertebrae.

RELATED: There were even more dinosaur bones found in Thornton

PREVIOUS STORY: Construction workers unearth rare dinosaur bones in Thornton

A 40-pound rib bone found at the site will make its way to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science Friday in a white plastic jacket.

It’s not over yet though: a team of excavators from the museum, Colorado Office of Archaeology, Saunders Construction inc. and the City of Thornton are still working on the site.

This should go without saying, but it’s an active construction zone. Don’t go there. Seriously.



© 2017 KUSA-TV