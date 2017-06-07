How Denver rates on bike-friendliness; Wash Park improvements planned

A cyclist pedals down the Highland Bridge in Denver. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Making Denver a friendly place for cyclists is a big issue for city leaders.

At a city council meeting last March, Denver Council President Albus Brooks said that decreasing reliance on cars is "the area that most of us on City Council agree on — that this is the direction that we want to go."

Some argue that putting so much effort into this is bad news for cars and will only increase congestion further. Others advocate for it as being a way to provide routes for all modes of transportation and promote exercise and better air quality.

For now, it appears city officials are making progress on bikes. A pair of recent reports named the Mile High City among the best in the nation for being bike-friendly.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.