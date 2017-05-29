How one Routt County man is saving the honeybees

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

ROUTT COUNTY - Just outside Steamboat Springs near Oak Creek, David Truly has a truly interesting life … saving lives.

“It does make you an interesting person,” Truly said.

Most of the time he’s a mild-mannered contractor -- it’s his day job -- but when lives are in danger, David transforms into a superhero of sorts to thousands of bees.

His personal crusade is to rescue honey bees from being killed. At his home he’s got around 500,000 bees many he's saved from cans of Raid.

“As a beekeeper you can’t have enough bees,” Truly said.

The honey bee population has been dropping, and to help the bees, a statewide bee hotline has been set up so people can call beekeepers if there's a swarm around their home.

I don't usually wear suits but I put one on for this mornings story, bee-cause it's a good idea. @9NEWS #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/3J1hbsWxbc — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) May 29, 2017

“If you call the swarm line, it will refer you to your area and then a beekeeper somewhere will get that phone call and they can go out and catch your swarm,” Truly said.

You can reach the hotline by calling 1-844-SPY-BEES and then pressing 700.

“[I] have a box I put together, I call it my mobile swarm kit,” Truly said.

David says two-thirds of the food we all eat comes from bees pollenating, and so he takes his beekeeper job seriously, and it keeps him busy as a bee in fact.

While we were at his house, the call came in to help save a swarm of thousands of bees on a tree.

“The swarm flew out of a hive and onto a tree,”’ Truly said.

Like a bee superhero, for David it’s all part of his daily life, saving lives no matter how small.

“It’s great,” Truly said.

