How the Bolder Boulder bugler gets ready for a 2.5 hour performance

Most people don’t get to train for the Bolder Boulder from their basement.

Even if you do, it’s probably not as loud as Dave McLoughlin’s routine for race day.

For the last 14 years, give or take an off year, McLoughlin has bugled “Call to the Post” to kick off each wave of the race.

To be ready to play the piece 90 or so times on race-day takes practice.

“It’s a lot like running,” he said. “If you go run four or five miles, then you have to go run a 10-mile race, it’s going to be really, really hard, right?”

In the weeks leading up to the Bolder Boulder, McLoughlin will play “Call to the Post” again and again, building up to a marathon session on race day. Waves are scheduled to kick off every 30 seconds from 6:55 a.m. until 40 seconds after 9:23 a.m.

He’ll play 20 seconds before each wave.

Even though his wife, Janice plays trumpet as well (the couple met studying trumpet in college) she’s ready for training to be over.

“It’s like, OK, how many times are you going to do that? Yeah. It gets old,” she said.

Despite the annoyance of the same tune blaring from the basement 70 times a day, his family says they’ll keep supporting McLoughlin’s Memorial Day tradition.

“It’s a cool thing,” Janice said. “It’s a great service to the public and to the race.”

