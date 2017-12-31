How to help family of fallen Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish

Zackari Parrish died on Sunday after, according to the sheriff's office, a suspect at a Highlands Ranch apartment opened fire. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A young Douglas County deputy was shot and killed in a "ambush attack" on New Year's Eve.

29-year-old Zackari Parrish, who had been with the department just seven months, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released an official, legitimate fund for those who would like to donate in his memory.

Donations can be made through the Fallen Officer Fund.

Follow this link to donate.

9NEWS has seen a GoFundMe set up in memory of Deputy Parrish, but has not independently verified this fund is legitimate.

Additionally, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it cannot confirm any other donation websites are legitimate, other than the Fallen Officer Fund.

