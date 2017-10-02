How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: Kelly Jensen)

KUSA - It’s easy to feel powerless when confronted with an almost unfathomable tragedy like the one that happened late Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd that was attending a concert.

Multiple 9NEWS viewers have reached out and asked what they can do to help. Here are some of the resources we have found so far – we will update this story as we learn more:

GoFundMe

Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has created an official GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting. As of noon on Monday, it has raised $744,679 of its $1 million goal.

The funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific tragedy.

You can find the GoFundMe here: http://bit.ly/2xSmZp1

Blood donations

Bonfils Blood Center is seeking donations for both the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and to replenish its stocks.

According to Bonfils spokesperson Liz Lambert, the blood center’s network has already shipped blood to Las Vegas and are determining the need for additional blood at this time.

“It is blood on hospital shelves that saves lives,” she wrote in an email to 9NEWS. “That’s why it’s crucial donors continually replenish the supply so we are ready for tragic situations like the shooting in Las Vegas.”

Because blood has a shelf life, Bonfils encourages Coloradans to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks to ensure a strong blood supply.

You can make an appointment to donate blood at: Bonfils.org.

Blood Drives

The Mayor of Parker says there are two blood drives coming up in the area. One is on Monday at the downstairs conference center at Parker Adventist Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The second, the Jack Anderson Eagle Scout Blood Drive, is scheduled for Friday at the LDS Church at 11755 Tara Lane from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk ins are also welcome.

