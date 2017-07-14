Human DNA found on bear believed to have attacked man

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

KUSA - Wildlife officials say they found human DNA on the claws of the bear that was euthanized earlier this week after they say it attacked a 19-year-old man at a Boulder County campground.

Mark Leslie, the northeast regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says the findings from the necropsy on the bear have all but confirmed that this was the bear involved in the attack.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, the bear attacked Dylan, the victim, at Gracier View Ranch west of Jamestown.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear bit Dylan’s skull, grabbed his head and dragged him 10 to 12 feet from where he was sleeping with other camp staff members.

He was able to fight off the bear, and despite his injuries, was released from the hospital that same day.

CPW says the bear attacked unprovoked.

The last human death from a bear attack was in 2009.

You can find more information about living with bears here: cpw.state.co.us/bears

