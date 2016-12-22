Hydrant clearing help from social media

SUMMIT COUNTY - Every winter, heavy snow comes to Summit County and fire hydrants get buried.

Crews with Lake Dillon Fire Rescue will try to dig out hydrants, but their days are often focused on saving lives.

Plus, there are thousands of fire hydrants in Summit County.

So this winter, they are taking to social media to ask residents for help keeping the hydrants clear.

If you see a buried hydrant, take a picture. Then dig it out and take an after picture.

Post the photos on the Lake Dillon Fire and Rescue Facebook page for a chance to win a T-shirt or another prize from the department.

Lake Dillon fire fighter Conrad Scoville says you will also speed up the response time for firefighters should there be a fire.

“To get out and unbury a fire hydrant on top of all the other things we are doing takes a lot of time,” Scoville said. “Every second counts, and the more time we have to spend digging out a fire hydrant is less time we have to fight that fire.”

Copyright 2016 KUSA