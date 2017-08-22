I-76 reopens after fatal crash causes hours long closure

Police lights.

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. - At 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Commerce City Police officers were dispatched to westbound Interstate 76 near Peoria Street on a report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a single vehicle that had left the road and hit the Peoria Street overpass, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the driver has not been released.

Police say there were no witnesses to the crash and continue to investigate what happened.

Westbound I-76 westbound reopened at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

