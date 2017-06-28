KUSA
‘I can't go because there is a bear behind me:' Colorado Springs woman finds surprise in garage

Colorado Springs woman honks, yells at bear to get out of her garage. Bear takes its sweet time. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Allison Sylte, KUSA 3:34 PM. MDT June 28, 2017

KUSA - There are good excuses for being late, and then there is the fact that there is literally a bear blocking your car. 

This is what one Colorado Springs woman got to experience when she pulled into her garage on Tuesday – but she handled it like a champ.

In a video she provided to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the woman is heard telling the “freakin’ bear” to get out of her garage – especially when it walked toward the refrigerator.

She also said what might possibly be the best excuse ever to get out of any situation: “Um, I can’t go because there is a bear behind me.”

The woman is heard honking and getting the bear to run into her driveway, and it’s all caught on her backup camera – which notifies her there is a hazard behind her car that HAPPENS TO BE A BEAR.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells KOAA-TV this is believed to be the same bear that was caught on camera stealing ice cream and M&Ms from a garage in the same neighborhood.

They’re working to track the bear down.

You can see tips for handling bears from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here: http://bit.ly/1nKzXbt

And click play above to watch the full video! It's worth it. 

h/t: KOAA 

