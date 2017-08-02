Ice cream rolls at Milk Roll Creamery

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Severe weather possible in parts of ColoradoAug. 2, 2017, 1:43 p.m.
-
Former personal assistant says Swift was 'visibly…Aug. 2, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
Man stabbed to death downtown worked at upscale restaurantsAug. 2, 2017, 3:34 p.m.