Ice rescue training in Aurora after tragedy

Aurora Fire Rescue spent time practicing ice rescues on Saturday. (Photo: Jessica Oh, KUSA)

KUSA - Firefighters with Aurora Fire and Rescue trained for ice rescues on Saturday at the Aurora Reservoir.

This kind of training happens every year but this time it's with a somber perspective.

Earlier this week, 6-year-old David Puckett was found in a pond in Aurora under ice. The tragedy was heartbreaking for firefighters in Aurora who want to prevent another incident from happening, said Tony Krenz, Aurora Fire's Public Information Officer.

"I can't put into words how to describe that. Something aches in your body for that family and that little kid," Krenz said.

"Most of us firefighters do this for the kids. We love kids, we want to rescue kids and we want the best for the kids."

Colorado's drastic weather patterns "create havoc" on the ice, according to Krenz. Two days ago, the rescue area of the reservoir had minimal ice. Saturday, they had to break through at least 2 inches of ice with a saw.

Aurora Fire Rescue trained for ice rescues Saturday at the Aurora Reservoir (Photo: Jessica Oh, KUSA)

Experts say, it can be tough to tell when the ice is actually thick enough for walking and venturing.

As obvious as the advice may seem, Kranz says keeping calm is key if you fall through the ice. He also recommends trying your best to float horizontally and have the mindset of fighting for your life.

However, firefighters admit it's tough to rescue yourself. Hypothermia can set in within minutes, making it tough to move or even grip anything.

Aurora has a 3 option plan when conducting ice rescues: "Reach, throw, go." Firefighters try to reach the victim first, before throwing ropes. If all else fails, they go into the water.

Aurora Fire Rescue trained for ice rescues Saturday at the Aurora Reservoir (Photo: KUSA)

Aurora Fire says ice rescue calls come in pretty often during this time of the year. Especially in light of the discovery this week, firefighters are urging people to be cautious.

A high number of rescue calls are made about dogs falling through the ice. Firefighters say they want to once again remind pet owners not to go after the animal.

Last year, Aurora firefighters had to perform a double rescue when a woman fell through the ice trying to save her dog.

