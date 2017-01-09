Ice rescues: How first responders prepare

KUSA - One week after a little boy wandered away from his home in Aurora and fell through the ice at a neighborhood pond, the local fire rescue team held their annual training.

It was scheduled before 6-year-old David Puckett was found in the pond at Olympic Park.

David’s tragic story is a sobering reminder of how dangerous it is this time of year.

We had Scott Mills, the deputy chief of operations at Aurora Fire Rescue, join us on 9NEWS Mornings to talk about how firefighters respond to these type of incidents, and what to do if you see a person or an animal in trouble.

Watch the video above for his insight.

