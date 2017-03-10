ICYMI: A look at the top stories on 9NEWS Mornings

A fire that scorched an estimated 100 acres on South Table Mountain Thursday afternoon was still burning in spots Friday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - If you were lucky enough to not be up at 6:50 a.m. on Friday (or were just busy), and therefore missed 9NEWS Mornings, we’ve got your back.

You can watch our rundown of the top stories of the day so far in the video above!

Here’s a look at what we talked about:

South Table Mountain fire: A fire that started burning Thursday afternoon near the Coors plant in Golden is still smoldering in spots. 9NEWS Reporter Andrew Sorensen was on the scene Friday morning with the latest updates: http://on9news.tv/2nmHZvS

St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement: Many people are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in consummate Irish style, and police are stepping up their DUI enforcement accordingly. Vida Urbonas has the latest: http://on9news.tv/2m7Ts1g

Romo or no Romo: After the Houston Texans dealt Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns in a Moneyball-type trade, what are the Denver Broncos’ chances of still nabbing former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo? The answer is complicated, but what we do know is that Broncos fans really don’t want the seemingly brittle, 36-year-old quarterback ... but what they're saying sounds oddly familiar ... : http://on9news.tv/2nmRgnC

Like most days, weather will happen: Do you need a jacket today? Maybe a light one, but not a big puffy down monstrosity, unless you intend on doing some hardcore mountaineering. Highs will be 58 to 63 degrees, with less wind than usual, which is good for firefighting. It will be mild all weekend, so you can go outside! You can check out Marty Coniglio’s full forecast here: http://on9news.tv/2hcqpHZ

© 2017 KUSA-TV