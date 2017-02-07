Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

DENVER - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a power transformer at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning and then driving away, leading police on a pursuit and causing some flight delays.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines says one arrival and four departures were delayed due to the outage. There were also long lines at the ticket counter because of it.

The incident took out power to the United hangar, which is now running on a backup generator.

The suspect has not been identified. Police haven't said what caused him to hit the transformer.

He was arrested near East 144th Avenue and Hayesmount Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

