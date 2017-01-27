Incredible video shows controlled avalanche near Telluride

(Photo: Courtesy Vimeo)

KUSA - Avalanche mitigation work in Telluride created quite the show Thursday, as dozens of people gathered to watch a huge plume of snow shoot down Ajax Peak.

A video of the avalanche by Caldera Creative has been shared thousands of times online. Visit Telluride says a helicopter dropped bombs on the peak, causing the controlled avalanche.

Bridal Veil Road is seen in the avalanche’s path. On its Facebook page, Visit Telluride says, though the road is closed in the winter, crews may have to clear it of debris come winter.

Visit Telluride says the mountain town has had 95 inches of snow in January, so bombing Ajax was a precaution.

"It's much better to set off a controlled slide when everyone is safely out of the way versus it running naturally," a message from Visit Telluride's Facebook page read.

The mountain is bombed every four or five years as a precaution.

And don't worry: On Thursday, everyone in town got a heads up about the avalanche so they could get out of the way -- and get a good view!

