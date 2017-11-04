Independence Pass closing until further notice Saturday at 7 p.m.

(Photo: Axis Graphics)

KUSA - Members of the Colorado Department of Transportation are closing the Independence Pass until further notice due to safety concerns Saturday night at 7.

CDOT encourages motorists to check for updates on the status of the pass by heading to COTrip.org or by calling 511 from anywhere in the state.

While CDOT did not give a reason for the closure, the pass is usually shut down for the season starting in October and reopens around May.

The pass runs between Twin Lakes and Aspen.

