Injured bald eagle found in Centennial yard

A deputy from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office holds and injured bald eagle. (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

CENTENNIAL - Two young girls and their grandmother helped an injured bald eagle that was found in a Centennial yard on Thursday.

Genevieve Kafka says the eagle was found in her neighbor's yard near Parker Road and Long Avenue. They called animal control but were told they don't handle those types of animals.

Dep. Hawkins carefully collects an injured bald eagle found in a Centennial yard. Handed off to. @COParksWildlife for care. pic.twitter.com/daj2AU2fBH — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 10, 2017

The girls turned to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office. Two deputies responded and helped them catch the injured bird.

It was then handed off to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to receive treatment for an injured wing.

