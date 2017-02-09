Injured bald eagle found in Centennial yard

CENTENNIAL - Two young girls and their grandmother helped an injured bald eagle that was found in a Centennial yard on Thursday.
Genevieve Kafka says the eagle was found in her neighbor's yard near Parker Road and Long Avenue. They called animal control but were told they don't handle those types of animals.
The girls turned to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office. Two deputies responded and helped them catch the injured bird.
It was then handed off to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to receive treatment for an injured wing.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs