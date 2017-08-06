Inmate at Weld County jail found dead

GREELEY - An investigation is underway after a woman in custody at the Weld County jail was found dead in her cell.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says the woman was found unresponsive just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead at around 6:45 a.m.

The Critical Incident Response Team and the sheriff's office are both investigating her death, and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.

Her name has not been released.

