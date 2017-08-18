Inmate dies at Montrose County jail

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

MONTROSE - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Montrose County jail was found dead in his cell.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office says deputies were conducting security rounds at around 12:30 am Friday when they found an unresponsive inmate. Deputies tried to save his life while first responders from the Montrose Fire Protection District were on their way. He was taken to Montrose Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 1:45 am.

The Seventh Judicial Critical Incident Team is conducting the investigation. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

His identity won't be released until his family members have been notified.

