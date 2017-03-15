Inside former Sports Authority CEO's metro Denver mansion, on the market for $3.5M

A look at former Sports Authority CEO Michael Fess's $3.5 million Cherry Hills mansion. (Photo: Courtesy of Liv Sotheby's International Realty)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It's been a little over a year since Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy, shuttering hundreds of stores nationwide, liquidating assets and standing out as an example of just how tough things are for brick-and-mortar retailers these days.

And now it appears the former retail giant's last CEO, Michael Foss, is trying to put the ordeal behind him by selling something of his own: His 13,800-square-foot Cherry Hills mansion.

